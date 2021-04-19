AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $850,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.

CYBR traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,267. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.43 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.30 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

