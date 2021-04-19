AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for approximately 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Teleflex worth $58,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.11. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,261. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $435.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.55 and a 200 day moving average of $387.04.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

