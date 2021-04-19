AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 28,783 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.26% of Mimecast worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.16. 13,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,725 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.