AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Itron worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.13. 12,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

