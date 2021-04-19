AMI Asset Management Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Celsius worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 807.26 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

