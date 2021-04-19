AMI Asset Management Corp Has $41.81 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $41,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $13.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.69. 37,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,435. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average of $243.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

