AMI Asset Management Corp Has $52.11 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,521 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $52,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.18.

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $263.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

