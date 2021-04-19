AMI Asset Management Corp Has $54.26 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,437 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.