AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $41,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,864.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

