AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $43.12 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,092. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.