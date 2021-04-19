AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.38. 13,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average of $320.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.33 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

