AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $507,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $5,507,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 60,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,438. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57.

DNMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.