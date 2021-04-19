AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 151,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.04 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.