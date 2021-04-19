AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,467 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.39% of Perficient worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,032. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

