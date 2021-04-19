AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 13,579 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Kansas City Southern worth $43,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 58.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.80. 12,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,243. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.