AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 14,344 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.09. 130,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.