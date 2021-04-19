AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 25,062 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,062 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

