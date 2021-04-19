AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 51,644 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $59,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.57. 24,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,644,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

