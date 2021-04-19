AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $5.59 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

