AMI Asset Management Corp Takes Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.20% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1,474.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $31,991,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,896. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,989 shares of company stock worth $8,370,226. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

