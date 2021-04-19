AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

