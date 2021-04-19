Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,696 shares of company stock worth $1,571,943. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

