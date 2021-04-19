Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 60,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,943. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

