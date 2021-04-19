Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
