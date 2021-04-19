Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,288 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.