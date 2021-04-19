Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. United Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $563,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.