Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $31.66. 693,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

