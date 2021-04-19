Analysts Anticipate Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.62 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report $718.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $617.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock worth $53,293,339 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $73.35 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.