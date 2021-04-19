Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

GEF stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Greif by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

