Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Announce -$1.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.08) and the highest is ($1.38). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($4.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

MSGS stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.24. 2,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,464. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $242.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

