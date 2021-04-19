Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.62. 17,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

