Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post $2.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $14.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.25 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $20.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $74.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

