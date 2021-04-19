Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $69.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $289.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $292.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.00 million, with estimates ranging from $300.82 million to $326.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

