Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $12.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 898.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $91.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zogenix by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

