Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post sales of $25.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $106.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

