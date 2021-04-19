Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CTMX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.61. 23,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

