Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

