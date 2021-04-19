Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post sales of $51.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $209.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $427.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

