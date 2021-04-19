Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 2,429,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $128.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

