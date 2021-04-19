Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

KNX stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

