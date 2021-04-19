Analysts Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $3.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $210,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

