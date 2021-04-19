Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post -$3.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.11). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($16.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.10) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million.

MSGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.89. 7,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

