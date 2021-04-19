Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. 85,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,826. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.