Analysts Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

