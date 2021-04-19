Analysts Expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nephros will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million.

NEPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Nephros stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 266,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

