Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. 574,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

