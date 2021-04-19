Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,800. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tricida by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tricida by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.59. 545,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,712. The stock has a market cap of $230.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.