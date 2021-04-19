Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 19th (ACVA, CRCT, DOCN, DSEY, FCNCA, SEMR, VZIO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 19th:

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). They issued an outperform rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

