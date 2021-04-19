Analysts Offer Predictions for Bunzl plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bunzl in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $35.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

