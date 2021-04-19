Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (APEMY, ARMK, ATASY, AVB, AVGR, AVRO, BAK, BEKE, BKD, BQ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00.

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $64.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $21.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

